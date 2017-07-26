Jewelry Thieves Foiled By an Unforgiving Counter

The (glass) case against them is very strong.

Some thieves looking to steal jewelry from a store in Malaysia had their dreams of fortune dashed when they glass holding the baubles refused to break.

From what we can tell, there are two guys smashing the counter with rubber mallets. It's gotta be frustrating not to be able to break the glass and it's gotta be even more embarrassing knowing millions of people have watched their ineptitude.

Good thing they're wearing masks. Otherwise, the whole planet would know who they are and that would be a level of humiliation they'd never be able to shake.