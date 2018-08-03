With a few more remaining weeks of summer left, making the most of every day outside is a must. One thing to add to your summer bucket list is a fun and informative Jesse James Pontoon ride in Garretson, South Dakota.

Brad Rekstad sets the pontoon afloat and takes the time to get to know a little bit about each rider, incorporating it all in his pun-filled jokes during the forty five minute tour. All kidding aside, Rekstad knows his stuff. This former teacher has a way of entertaining and informing each rider about Jesse James, types of rock formations and wildlife in the area.

If you want to get a good look at the cave that Jesse James allegedly hid out in, this is the perfect way to see it. Although the cave is now on private property, Rekstad can tell you all about climbing through the narrow entry when he was a kid.

Beth Warden/Results Radio

Get ready to enjoy the water, learn a few things, and be the subject of a little ribbing on the ride. This is one thing you can take kids to grand parents to, and every age will enjoy the experience.

Daily summertime rides are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are recommended, or rides will be first come first serve. Call 605-594-2225 to make a reservation or ask questions.

Beth Warden/Results Radio

