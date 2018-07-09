Jerry Kelly and Tim Petrovic Added to Sanford International

We've been seeing weekly additions to the upcoming Sanford International Golf Tournament and today two more names have been announced.

PGA TOUR Champions Jerry Kelly and Tim Petrovic have officially committed to playing in the inaugural Sanford International September 17-23 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Kelly who is a native of Madison, Wisconsin recently finished in second place at the U.S. Senior Open. Kelly is a 3-time winner on the PGA TOUR and a 4-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Petrovic is currently ranked 8th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The Austin, Texas, native has one career win on the PGA TOUR. On the PGA TOUR Champions, Petrovic finished second at this year’s KitchenAid Senior Open.

In 2018, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Scotland and Canada, with purses totaling more than $56 million.

Tickets to the inaugural Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at www.sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.