Jennie-O Recalling Ground Turkey Because of Salmonella Threat

Jennie-O-Turkey is recalling more than 91-thousand pounds of raw turkey because of an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

According to the United State Department of Agriculture, the recall is tied to a nationwide outbreak of salmonella that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Regulators did not say how many of those people were exposed to Jennie-O products. They say additional products from other companies could also be named at a later date as their investigation continues.

The products being recalled include one-pound packages of raw, ground turkey and were sold nationwide. They had a use-by date of October, but could still be in freezers.

Regulators say the product should be thrown away immediately.

Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1-million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting and stomach cramps.

Source: Associated Press, Jennie-O

