Jelly Belly is Releasing Harry Potter Chocolate Wands

Calling all Harry Potter fans, Jelly Belly has just released a brand new treat that is coming to a candy aisle near you! Jelly Belly Candy Company in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing Harry Potter chocolate wands just in time for the Halloween season.

The 1.5-oz. chocolate wands are replicas of the main characters, Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley. Each box comes with a sheet of spells fans will recognize from the series. The company is also releasing new Chocolate Frog collectible cards, gummy creatures, and a wild new Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans Gift Box.

No word on how much the new chocolate wands are going to cost but they are scheduled to arrive in Target and Party City city stores across the country on October 1, 2018. Seems like the perfect gift for the Harry Potter fan in your life!

Source: jellybelly.com