Jeff Dunham and His Cast of Misfits Coming Back to Sioux Falls

Acclaimed ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is coming back to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on December 28 with a brand new tour. The Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive Tour

Dunham, who regularly sells out his shows, has recently made the Guinness World Records for the "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour."

Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, and Jos'e (who loves things on a "steek") and the rest of his cast of characters, makes a return to Sioux Falls between Christmas and New Years - making this a fun holiday event suitable for the entire family.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 1, 2018. More ticket information will be available soon so keep checking back. Ticketmaster has tickets starting at $48.50. Presale starts Thu, Sep 27 @ 10:00 am CDT and ends Sun, Sep 30 @ 10:00 pm CDT.

Another reason to love him? Dunham donates a dollar from each of his concert tickets to local charities as he tours the country, in appreciation of the loyal support of his fans in the communities he visits. Jeff directs his charitable efforts to those in need, both in crises and over the long term. The Jeff Dunham fund has contributed over 1.3 million dollars to date.