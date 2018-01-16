JazzFest Seeking Musicians for the 2nd Stage

Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues is currently seeking submissions from local musicians to perform at the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Festival – JazzFest 2018, July 20-21 at Yankton Trail Park.

This year marks the 27th celebration of JazzFest. Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues has created a home for local and regional musical acts on JazzFest’s second stage that includes a wide variety of musical genres.

"We are looking forward to having local and regional musicians celebrate the 27th year of JazzFest with us. Each year different and exciting, so we are anxious to see who will be submitting materials to perform there this July, ” said Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Executive Director Robert Joyce.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Interested musicians can send press kits that include links to audio samples or video samples to info@sfjb.org .

To mail a submission, please send materials to:

JazzFest 2018 – 2 nd Stage Submissions

c/o Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues

301 S. Main Avenue

P.O. Box 1285

Sioux Falls, SD 57101

