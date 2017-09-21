Jay Leno Brings his Stand Up Comedy Tour to Mankato

Legendary comedian and late night talk show host, Jay Leno is bringing his comedy tour the Mankato, Minnesota. The show is set to take place at the Verizon Center on Friday, October 20th at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 22, 2017 and are priced at $55, $75 and $95.

As a performer, the 2014 Mark Twain Prize recipient makes more than 100 live appearances across the country in nightclubs, theaters, and stadiums each year.

You can get your tickets at at any Ticketmaster location or online at Tickemaster.com .

