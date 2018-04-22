Every single year during prom season, we see countless pictures on social media with kids and their parents ahead of the big night.

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely's picture with his daughter however is not your typical father-daughter prom picture.

Feely is seen holding a hand gun in the picture with his daughter and her boyfriend ahead of her prom night.

Since the picture was posted on his Twitter account, Feely has since apologized.

Personally, I didn't think he needed to apologize, as it is a joke many fathers have said to their daughters boyfriends for decades and I know some of my former girlfriends father's said something along those lines as well.'

Even in this case, he is referencing a scene from the movie Bad Boys.

Sometimes, even I have to get a little upset at the PC cops.