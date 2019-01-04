Jared Allen, From the NFL to Curling

What is life like after the NFL? Icy. As in curling.

For former Minnesota Viking defensive lineman Jared Allen his field of play went from one hundred yards of grass and turf to a 150 foot sheet of ice. No more football and bulky pads. Just a pair a Teflon shoes and a broom.

Less than a year removed from the NFL Allen and other former stars are attempting to qualify for the U.S. National Curling Championships against players who have been throwing stones for most of their lives. It would be the first step toward competing in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Allen rounded up former Rams quarterback Marc Bulger and Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck along with tackle Michael Roos to form a team.

The All-Pros are competing at the USA Men’s Challenge Round in Blaine, Minnesota, this weekend in hopes to secure one of four remaining spots in next month’s national championships.

Source: Associated Press