Jake Wieneke Among 14 Players Cut by the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are on the path to get the roster down to 53, and their initial cut included Jake Wieneke.

Wieneke was picked up as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He appeared in each of the four Vikings preseason games, catching a total of seven passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

There's still a chance that Wieneke could be picked up by another team, or be brought back to the Vikings on their practice squad.

13 other players were released by the Vikings on Friday. Those players included:

G Kareem Are

G Kaleb Johnson

WR Cayleb Jones

T Dieugot Joseph

CB Trevon Mathis

RB Kobe McCrary

FB Luke McNitt

LB Mike Needham

QB Peter Pujals

C J.P. Quinn

WR Korey Robertson

LB Brett Taylor

LB Antwione Williams

Cuts are currently taking place across the NFL. Teams must have their roster down to 53-players by 3:00 CT on Saturday, September 1. The NFL season officially kicks off next Thursday, September 6 when the Eagles host the Falcons.

