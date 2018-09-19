Jake Odorizzi Strong in Minnesota Twins Win Over Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Odorizzi loves the way he's pitching.

The Minnesota Twins righty only wishes he could have discovered this form in April or May, not September.

In his first start after losing a no-hitter in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees, Odorizzi only allowed a check-swing single in the first six innings of a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

"It is nice to get these good starts, but it isn't ideal to have them at the end of the season," he said. "You'd rather do this in midseason, but you also can't be picky. This is good going into next year."

Odorizzi didn't get out of the seventh, allowing two runs on three hits, but he's given up three runs on four hits in 13 2/3 innings in the two strong performances.

Chris Gimenez homered and Tyler Austin drove in three runs for the Twins, who have won three straight.

The Tigers have lost seven of nine, including six straight at home.

Gabriel Moya will serve as the Twins' opener for the second time in three days. The series wraps up today with a 12:10 PM first pitch on Information 1000 KSOO.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.