Jack Nicklaus will be making a stop in Sioux Falls during the inaugural Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

18-time Major Champion winner Jack Nicklaus will be coming to Sioux Falls to play in an exhibition nine-hole event. Two-time US Open winner Andy North and the staff with Sanford Health made the announcement on Monday morning.

The EMC Legends Series will see Nicklaus and North square off on Saturday, September 22 after the final group concludes that afternoon. Two other golfers that will be named at a later date will also participate in the EMC Legends Series. Paid attendees for the Sanford International are able to attend the EMC Legends Series for no additional cost.

Tickets are still available for the Sanford International and can be purchased through the Sanford International website . The tournament runs September 21-23 and features players such as John Daly, Chris DiMarco, and Colin Montgomerie.

SEE ALSO: