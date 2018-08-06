Record 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus and two-time U.S. Open winner Andy North will be among those who participate in an exhibition golf event during the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match-play exhibition that will take place at 3:00 PM on Saturday September 22 . Two additional golf legends will be announced at a later date.

The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact in the game and in communities at home and worldwide. The Sanford Legends Series will benefit charities supported by the Sanford International.

“Although I don’t play much golf any more, I’m excited to swing the clubs once again with my good friend Andy,” Nicklaus said. “This event is one piece of what promises to be a wonderful week for the community of Sioux Falls."

Following the exhibition, Nicklaus and North will then host a golf clinic for kids. The Wells Fargo Kids Clinic is free for tournament attendees.

“What better way to finish a fun day on the golf course than to teach the game you love to children?” North said. “To have the greatest golfer of all time sharing advice and tips about the game is something everyone in attendance will remember.”

Tickets to the inaugural Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at www.sanfordinternational.com , Austad’s Golf, Hy-Vee or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Source: Sanford International

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​