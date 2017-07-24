It’s Time for Urgency on Big Sioux River Quality [OPINION]

The topic for my P&L Statement on the Patrick Lalley Show on Monday (July 24) was the Big Sioux River.

I've talked about the river many times, and what a wonderful asset it is for Sioux Falls. And it's not just the actual river. The greenway that follows it is basically 30 miles of contiguous parks. It's a beautiful recreational corridor for out city.

On Saturday I was out and about and I saw a new craft on the water. It's a glimpse of the kind of fun that can be had when your river is usable. Floating The Big Sioux is allowed, just don't fall in.

Learn more about floating the river here.

Below is a video of the craft going through some little rapids at Rotary Park.

Below that is the audio of the full P&L Statement.

Enjoy.