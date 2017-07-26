It's been an unusual summer for local sprint car fans, with no racing in the immediate Sioux Falls area for the first time in decades. But if you're willing to make short road trip to Southwest Minnesota, you can still satisfy all of your sprint car desires.

Jackson Motorplex has been running a regular program on Friday nights throughout the summer and this week (July 28) is featuring its 'All Sprint Car Show'.

The program features the 410 Outlaw Sprints, with $10,000 to win, and a total purse of $47,000. Some of the biggest names in the area circuit are expected to be in the field Friday.

So far this this season at Jackson Motorplex, it's been a very competitive 410 points race. Six drivers are separated by less than 100 points. Mark Dobmeier holds a 42-point lead with Tim Kaeding, who has won the last two races, two points ahead of Brooke Tatnell for the runner-up position. Matt Juhl is 64 points out of the lead with Scott Winters 76 points behind Dobmeier. Lynton Jeffrey is 98 points from the top spot.

Also on the schedule Friday are the 305 Sprints and the HRA Non-Wing Sprints.

Gates open at 5:00 PM. There's a driver's autograph session at 6:00 PM and hot laps at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for students ages 13-18, and FREE for kids 12 and under. You can save $5 by picking up a coupon at a participating Casey's General Store.

I talked with Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson about the 'All Sprint Car Show':