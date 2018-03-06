It’s Oreo Cookie Day! Would You Like A Free Oreo Candy Bar?

Tuesday March 6th is National Oreo Cookie Day. It is the 106th birthday of the cream filled chocolate treat.

To celebrate such a wonderful benchmark Oreo is giving away more than a million Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars today (March 6). Starting at 5am CST, you can go to OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com and sign up to win your Free Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar.

The first million folks to do so will be getting a free yummy Oreo treat. You don't even have to download an app, give them a credit card number, or your first born.

You do have to be 18 years old and prove that you are not a robot. But since you are not a robot it isn't that hard to do.

Oreo Cookie Fun Fact! According to Mental Floss Pigs don't like Mint with Oreo Cookies. Ben & Jerry’s company started giving its milky water waste to a local pig farmer in 1985. The farmer reported that his hogs loved every flavor except for Mint with Oreo Cookies. I wonder if pigs like to dip there Oreos?



