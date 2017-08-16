It’s Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature – or in This Case Poke Fun

Every morning Beth and myself poke fun at Todd Heitkamp of the Sioux Falls National Weather Service and Blaise Keller of KDLT Weather about their forecasting abilities.

After watching this video, we may want to re-think the way we handle the weather.

Following is video of a girl by the name of Hannah who thought it would be cute to poke a little fun at her local weather forecasters.

But apparently Mother Nature had a different idea.

Source: YouTube/Viralhog

