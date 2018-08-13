It’s National Left-Handers Day, Here Are Some Random Facts!

It seems like there is a day for everything. We have a "Grandparents Day" in September, "Draw a picture of a Bird Day" in April and everyone's favorite, "Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day" in February. But on Monday, August 13, 2018, is a day for some very unique people in the world, its National left-handers Day."

According to Good housekeeping , here are some random facts about Left-Handers:

15 percent of the population is left-handed.

4 of our last 6 presidents were left-handed: Obama, Clinton, Bush Sr., and Reagan were all lefties.

50 percent of dogs are left pawed: Research has found that half of dogs favor their left paw over their right.

Lefties are thought to be more creative: While there’s no scientific proof, many left-handed people follow careers in the arts.

It’s not genetic … at least not entirely: Scientists think that your dominant hand is completely random because studies have shown that many twins have opposite handedness.

Mothers over 40 are more likely to have left-handed babies: A study found that babies of moms over 40 are twice as likely to be lefties.

Lefties like to drink more than righties: Cheers to the left-handed, because according to an international survey, they drink more than their right-handed peers.

Left-handed people make better athletes: It has everything to do with right-handed people being unable to effectively react and anticipate your movements.

Most left-handed people learn to be ambidextrous: Not because they want to, but because they have to. It’s a right-handed world.

So grab a drink and raise your glass southpaws, today is your day! Oh and Oreo maker Nabisco has created limited edition Left-Handed Oreo packages for Lefties that you can order for just $3.

See also :