It’s Frosty Frolics Weekend in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is hosting its 30th Annual Frosty Frolics event this weekend. The event is a chance for the city to celebrate winter with several indoor and outdoor activities around town.

Things kick off Friday (January 5) with $5 tubing at Great Bear Recreation Park from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM. And you can try out one of Sioux Falls six outdoor ice rinks with free skate rentals at the rinks from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Saturday is jam-packed with stuff to do.

At 9:00 it's the Frosty Frolics Fun Run/Walk Fun run 5K and 10K walk/run at Spencer Park. Onsite walk up registrations will be available and it's free.

Ice Fishing Frenzy is from 10:00 AM to Noon at Family Park . Ice fishing poles will be loaned out on a first-come, first served basis; you also are welcome to bring your own. All ages welcome.

There's Storytime and Activities at Prairie West Library at 10:30 AM. Hot chocolate, crafts, and activities will follow.

There will be Guided Snowshoe Tour for Beginners at the Outdoor Campus . Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is partnering with The Outdoor Campus and the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum to offer a snowshoeing activity that will teach you the fundamentals of the sport and allow you to spend time outdoors in the winter. Snowshoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

At 1:00 Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation in partnership with Falls Area Singletrack (FAST) invites you to bring your bike and meet at the Tomar Park parking lot for a Fatbike Ride to Falls Park, weather permitting. FAST will provide a frosty frozen treat at the end of the ride.

Again there will be free skate rentals at Sioux Falls six outdoor ice rinks from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Saturday night is Teen Cosmic Skate ( Ages 14–17) at the Scheels IcePlex . It'll be l be a night of ice skating, music, and playing games on the ice. Registration and payment will take place on the night of the event at the Scheels IcePlex. $5 entry/skate rental.

From 9:30 PM until 11:30 PM there'll be Lazer Light Tubing at Great Bear. $15 per person. Tickets available only online at www.greatbearpark.com .

On Sunday starts with some snowboard races!

Showplace Kitchens All-Age Ski and Snowboard Races at the Great Bear Recreation Park from 1:00 OM to 3:00 PM.

Also from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM there will be sleigh rides around Memorial Park . Rides provided by McCrossan Boys Ranch. It's free.

More free skate rentals at Sioux Falls six outdoor ice rinks from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

At 2:00 PM is the Flick and Float Event featuring the movie Frozen at the Midco ® Aquatic Center . You can watch the movie floating in the 50 Meter Pool. Inner tubes will be provided. Active swim pass or daily admission required.

More Frosty Frolics details can be found here: SiouxFalls.org .

