It’s Deadline Day for Your Pro Football Pick ‘Em Picks

With the second week of the NFL season kicking off tonight (9/14), just a reminder that you need to get in your picks for the Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest.

Simply by playing, some lucky football fan will have a chance at winning $10,000 at the end of the season.

Even if you missed out on week one, no need to worry. You can join in at any time. Just go to the VIP Section of our website to get started.

Week two kicks off in Cincinnati with the Bengals hosting the Houston Texans. Both teams are coming off losses last week.

In case you're wondering, I stunk it up pretty good last week. I ended up getting 11 right and five wrong for a percentage of 68.75%.

KSOO.com

Hopefully, this week will go better. Here's who I'm going with in Week two.

KSOO.com

If you haven't done so already, I hope you join in. It really is a lot of fun. Good luck!!!