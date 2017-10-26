It’s Deadline Day for Your Pro Football Pick ‘Em Picks

With week eight of the NFL season kicking off tonight (10/26), just a reminder that you need to get your picks in by kickoff for our Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest.

Simply by playing, some lucky football fan will have a chance at winning $10,000 at the end of the season.

The new week kicks off tonight in Baltimore with the Ravens hosting the Miami Dolphins.

In case you're wondering how I'm doing? I'm falling behind fast!!!

As you can see, my co-worker Jerry Palleschi of ESPN 99.1 is doing pretty well. Me - not so much!

Nonetheless, here are my picks for this week.

