It’s Boy Scout Popcorn Time

Don't be surprised if you get a knock on your door from the Boy Scout who lives down the street. Boy Scout troops across the area are now out selling popcorn.

Every year scouts canvas their neighborhoods selling popcorn and raising money that'll be used to fund the various scouting programs throughout the year.

In addition to the traditional flavors such as chocolate, cheese, caramel and kettle, new this year is sea salt caramel. White chocolate covered pretzels are also available.

If, for some reason, a scout doesn't come to your door, or you don't see a scout troop selling popcorn in front of a local store, you can always order through their website.

You can also call the Sioux Council Boy Scouts at 605-361-2697 or email them at sioux.council@scouting.org.

By purchasing popcorn you'll be helping out the nearly 10,000 youth across the Sioux Empire who are actively involved in the scouting program.

