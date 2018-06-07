You'll find tons of hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits from groups, educators, and STEM industries. Sanford Research Promise will even have an exhibit experimenting with Skittles!

"Science Steve" and the "Bubbleology" guy are back this year too, plus horse-drawn wagon rides from McCrossan Boys Ranch and so much more! Of course, there will be food vendors, so you'll be able to buy beverages, lunch and snacks too.