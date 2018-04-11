It May Be Time to Say Goodbye to Necco Wafers, Sweethearts

They're two of those candies that people either love or hate. But regardless of how you feel about those chalky Necco Wafers and Sweethearts , they may be in their final days.

According to the Boston Globe , the New England Confectionery Company, which manufactures Necco Wafers, Sweethearts, Mary Janes, and Clark Bars, is desperately looking for a buyer and has informed its 500 employees that they might be laid off as early as May if the company isn't sold. The wafers were first rolled out in 1847. Sweethearts have been around since 1866, the same year Clark Bars made their debut.

That's the bad news. The good news is that panic buying of the company's mainstays are huge.

CandyStore.com says their sales of Necco products have spiked more than 50 percent since the Globe's announcement, with the sale of wafers up 63 percent. Boxes of the candy are now being sold for nearly $45 on eBay.

