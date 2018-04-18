It May Be Curtains for Younkers After All in Sioux Falls

Sorry Younkers shoppers, but it's starting to look like the likelihood of Younkers and Herberger's stores remaining open isn't in the cards after all.

KSFY TV is reporting that according to Reuters the end for both stores appears to be near. The parent company for both stores, Bon-Ton is holding an auction and the only two bidders attending are liquidators.

There was hope, even early last week, that Bon-Ton could strike up a deal with a potential buyer that would have kept some of its stores open. But now KSFY says that deal appears to have fallen through.

In early April, Bon-Ton notified the state of South Dakota that it planned to conduct layoffs starting in June at the Younkers store located in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Bon-Ton also owns and operates Herberger's stores in three other South Dakota cities, Aberdeen, Watertown, and Rapid City.

KSFY reports the continued success of online retailers like Amazon have put increased pressure on brick-and-mortar stores like Younkers and Herberger's leading to the possible store closures.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: