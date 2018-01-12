Is Your Sam’s Club one of the 63 Stores Closing?

In a surprising move, Walmart announced Thursday (January 11) that they will be closing 63 of its Sam's Club wearhouse style stores.

Some of the closeings have already happened, while the rest plan to close over the next few months.

Employees of the stores were not told of the closing beforehand. Walmart said in an email to employees that move is in response to market redundancies.

"After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated. We've decided to right-size our fleet and better align our locations with our strategy."

None of the Sam's Clubs in South Dakota, Iowa or Nebraska are closing. Two of the stores in Minnesota are; in St Louis Park and Moorhead.

Here's a full list of closing locations from Business Insider.

