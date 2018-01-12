Is Your Sam’s Club one of the 63 Stores Closing?
In a surprising move, Walmart announced Thursday (January 11) that they will be closing 63 of its Sam's Club wearhouse style stores.
Some of the closeings have already happened, while the rest plan to close over the next few months.
Employees of the stores were not told of the closing beforehand. Walmart said in an email to employees that move is in response to market redundancies.
"After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated. We've decided to right-size our fleet and better align our locations with our strategy."
None of the Sam's Clubs in South Dakota, Iowa or Nebraska are closing. Two of the stores in Minnesota are; in St Louis Park and Moorhead.
Here's a full list of closing locations from Business Insider.
-
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
- 1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
- 48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
- 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
- 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
- 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
- 15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
- 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
- 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
- 12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342
- 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
- 2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
- 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
- 7233 N Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462
- 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
- 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
- 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
- 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
- 6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
- 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
- 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
- 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
- 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
- 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
- 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
- 1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607
- 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911
- 32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
- 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
- 11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
- 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
- 1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540
- 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
- 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
- 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
- 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- 5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
- 1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
- 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
- 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico
- Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957
- Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico
- 615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
-
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
- 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
- 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
-
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
- 12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
- 4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
- 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
- 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
- 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
- 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
- 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
Source: Business Insider
