Is South Dakota Worst State for Singles?

You're whip-smart, funny, attractive, have a great job and you're still single. If it matters to you, you're in good company, 45% of all the adults in the U.S. are too. If it doesn't matter to you, now would be a good time to read the next article.

Since Valentine's Day is coming up, those perpetual romantics at WalletHub crunched numbers in an effort to help you find love, perhaps in a different location. Is South Dakota the worst place to be single? No, it just isn't the best. In fact, it is very close to the bottom of places where singles have a chance of becoming- -not single.

The top 5 best states in which to be single are:

Florida (senior singles?) California (hipster singles?) Texas (barbecue singles?) New York (unfriendly singles?) Pennsylvania (Amish singles?)

(I'm just wondering)

The 5 worst states in which to be single are:

Kentucky Wyoming North Dakota Arkansas West Virginia

These lists are kind of misleading, however, because the state with the most singles in the country is actually Louisiana. But when they're determining where you have the best odds of shedding your singledom, they looked at many factors.

They scrutinized everything from online dating opportunities, to unemployment statistics, the number of movie theaters and restaurants, cost of haircuts and Starbucks lattes, to crime rates and so on, to come up with the best, worst, and meh places for singles.

The takeaway is you can A) keep searching where you are, B) move to Louisiana to meet more singles or C) accept your life as is, treasure friends, family, your cat and just keep moving.

(Full disclosure- - that C part might be what I'm doing)

Source: WalletHub