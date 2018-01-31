Is South Dakota to Blame for Your Anxiety and Lack of Sleep?

For all sleepyheads who get up uber-early this is a question we'd all like answered. The answer for us here in South Dakota is a resounding, no! In fact, according to Fit Small Business , nothing could be farther from the truth.

According to this online publication for small business owners, South Dakota is in the top ten of best places where you can achieve a perfect work/life balance. This can lead to long-term success because you can divide your time more equally between work activities and family or lifestyle activities.

To top that, Sioux Falls is the best city in the state to settle in and do just that!

However, if you're looking for the best of the best, Minnesota came in tops in the country, state-wise, and Eagan is the best city in Minnesota for that wonderful work/life balance. I guess from this information, we could extrapolate that Eagan, Minnesota is the best place in the country to live and work.

Fit Small Business gathered data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Gallup surveys, analyzed it comparing things like: cost of living, average earnings and hours worked per week, economic confidence of residents and more.

Here is Fit Small Business 's top 5 list of best places to live and work in the U.S.:

Eagan, Minnesota Honolulu, Hawaii ( Hmm? I wonder why? ) Boulder, Colorado ( I don't know, my nephew lived there for 6 years and found it less than perfect! ) Omaha, Nebraska ( Well, it's good enough for billionaire Warren Buffett! ) Burlington, Vermont ( I got nothin' )

If you'd like to see the rest of the list ( because Fargo, North Dakota is also on it ) go for it, but at least you can feel good in the knowledge that Sioux Falls is a pretty good place to be.

Source: Fit Small Business

