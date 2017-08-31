Is Sioux Falls the Future Home for the Famous Wahlburgers?

Hy Vee has announced that they will partner with the famous Wahlburgers to bring 26 restaurants to seven states in the Midwest. Wahlburgers, featuring executive chef Paul Wahlberg, would bring hamburgers and other items from the restaurant to Hy Vee's Market Grilles.

Paul's brother, Mark Wahlberg, already promotes a line of nutritional items in Hy-Vee. It's hard to miss his 6-foot cut out in the stores. Lord knows my wife has noticed and has called "dibs" on it.

Wahlburgers is the subject of a reality show on A & E.

Although many of the specific locations have not been announced we are hoping Sioux Falls is on The radar. Des Moines will get the first one in 2018, and more locations will be announced soon. And according to Mark Wahlberg's Instagram account he was in Iowa to play a little golf and announce the partnership.

In the midst of all the heartache from #HurricaneHarvey these last few days, here's a little video we made to give you a laugh. 😜 A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Hy-Vee also announced a deal with Orangetheory Fitness that would put fitness locations in or near Hy-Vee stores.

