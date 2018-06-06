Is ‘Glamorous Camping’ in the Black Hills an Oxymoron?
What's the last word that comes to mind when you think of tent camping?
For me, the word is glamorous.
I spent a considerable number of summer nights camping in my younger days and can tell you there is nothing fancy when you're sleeping in a tent out in the elements.
But there's a company that's trying to change that negative perception and they're setting up shop in the Black Hills this summer.
Under Canvas began offering rentals in Keystone last month (May 2018) for what they call the ultimate in 'glamping' experiences:
We like to think of it as camping in style, or luxury camping or camping without any of the hassle or hard work or dirt!
We combine the luxuries of home with the beauty and extraordinary elements of nature to give our guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience outdoors!
We love being a bridge to the outdoors for people who quite frankly really don’t want to rough it.
Anything that cuts back on the 'roughing it' factor has my vote!
There are seven different accommodation options to choose from in Keystone:
- Deluxe - sleeps up to four with a private bathroom and wood deck
- Suite - sleeps up to four with a private bathroom and lounge area
- Suite with adjacent hive - sleeps up to seven with a private bathroom, lounge area, and additional cots
- Safari Tent (King) - sleeps up to four with a communal bathroom
- Safari Tent (Four Twin Beds) - sleeps up to four with a communal bathroom
- Stargazer - sleeps up to four with a private bathroom and night sky viewing window
- Deluxe with adjacent hive - sleeps up to six with a private bathroom and additional cots
Accommodations start $189 a night. Additional guests can be added to certain tent options for $25 per person, per night. The camp also welcomes pets for an additional $25 a night.
They'll even take care of the food, hosting a full-service restaurant that will even box up a to-go lunch for you so you won't go hungry while you're out exploring.
Mount Rushmore is just the latest location for Under Canvas. They are also offering 'glamping' experiences at:
- Moab, Utah
- Zion National Park, Utah
- Glacier National Park, Montana
- Yellowstone National Park, Montana
- Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee
- Grand Canyon, Arizona (Coming in 2019)
