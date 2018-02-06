Iron Chef with Magic Mike Show Coming to Sioux Falls

What kind of show would include food, knives and men wearing aprons that would entice you to buy a ticket? Yup, the same show that gives you a peek behind the apron of the chef. And that's all he's wearing? Get ready for Iron Chef with Magic Mike coming to Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday, April 7th.

This isn't your TV cooking channel entertainment. Think back to the 80's and 90's when Sioux Falls saw performances of the Chippendales. Almost. These hilarious hunks will give you a peek behind the apron as they slice, dice, and spice things up in the kitchen through a series of culinary challenges where the stakes are high. If they lose a challenge, they lose their shirt. Literally.

Chefs is a hilarious and interactive spectacular where you will vote for the winner and may even join the boiling hot chefs on-stage for uproarious cooking demonstrations.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9th. The show is for audiences 18 and up.

