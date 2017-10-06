Ipswich Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Bestiality Charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Ipswich man accused of bestiality has pleaded not guilty to six felony charges and requested a trial by judge rather than a jury.

The American News reports that 56-year-old James Schumacher is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two calves. He was arrested in July after a Bath-area farmer reported finding a man with one of his animals.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Each count against Schumacher carries a maximum punishment of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.