Iowa’s New Abortion Law among the Most Restrictive in the Nation

A new law passed in Iowa is considered by many to impose one of the most restrictive regulations on abortion in the nation.

Surrounded by children, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law over the weekend banning most abortions if a heartbeat can be directed.

During the signing ceremony protesters could be heard outside the capitol building there in Des Moines making their voices heard.

Governor Reynolds admitted it's likely the new law will be challenged in court and that the courts may even put a hold on the law until it reaches the United States Supreme Court.

However, the Republican governor says this is bigger than just the law - it's about life. "All innocent life is precious and sacred," she said.

