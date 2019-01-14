Iowa Tight End T.J. Hockenson Makes Decision on NFL

Today is the day. The last day college football players can announce if they'll be leaving their remaining college years behind to enter April's NFL draft. For Iowa fans like me, silence from Iowa sophomore tight end T.J. Hockenson gave me hope that he was returning for his junior year. No such luck.

Hockenson just made the announcement on Twitter:

Honestly, this is the smart decision by Hockenson, don't you think? He won the Mackey Award for college football's best tight end his SOPHOMORE season. How much better can it get? We know the guy can catch the ball. He nearly doubled his catch total in his sophomore season from 24 to 49. He went from 320 yards receiving his freshman season to 760 this year and doubled his touchdown total from three to six . He showed time and again he's a great blocker and the toughness he showed with the ball in his hands in the Outback Bowl was i-m-p-r-e-s-s-i-v-e.

Congratulations, T.J. I know you'll do great at the next level!

That makes four Hawkeye underclassmen heading into the NFL draft... the most in Iowa football history. Amani Hooker, Noah Fant, and Anthony Nelson should all have their names called in April. Nelson and Hockenson are both Iowa natives from Waukee and Chariton, respectively. I can't help but cheer for them a little more. Thanks to all four of you for great memories.

Matthew Holst, Getty Images

Matthew Holst, Getty Images

Matthew Holst, Getty Images