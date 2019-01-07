Iowa State Running Back David Montgomery Declares for NFL Draft

Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery isn't coming back to Ames for his senior season, instead he will enter the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement via his Twitter account on Monday.

Montgomery was a stable force in the backfield for the Cyclones and provided big play ability that he will hopefully take to the next level.

On the ground he rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cyclones.

Those numbers garnered him all-conference honors this year and was excellent at breaking tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus and ESPN, Montgomery led the FBS in broken tackles in 2017 and 2018.

His head coach Matt Campbell took to Twitter to congratulate his running back as well.