Iowa Man Cashes in $1 Lottery Winnings

When playing the lottery even winning a small amount is good enough for some people. Case in point where an Iowa man won $1 on an Iowa scratch-off ticket and decided to drive down to the lottery headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.

While at the lottery headquarters, Tyler Heep asked for the "big check," which is typically reserved for winners with a few more zeros in the number. Surprisingly, the lottery officials agreed.

Tyler said on Facebook after his winning, "I just went by the state lottery office with a winning scratch-off ticket. I Told them I'd like one of those big ceremonial checks as payment. I figured it would be worth a shot and they all thought it was really funny. I'm surprised nobody else has done this before."

So what did he spend his $1 winnings on you may ask? Tyler said he spent it on a half a gallon of gas and he plans to frame that check for safe keeping.

Source: Kansas.com