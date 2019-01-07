Iowa Kayaker Dies After Capsizing in Frigid Winter Water

KCCI TV is reporting one kayaker is dead and one survived the frigid waters in the South Tailwater Recreation Area by the Red Rock Dam. On the morning of Saturday January 5th the two were out in their kayaks on the Des Moines River below the Red Rock Dam just southeast of Des Moines, Iowa.

Today the two Kayakers were identified as Timothy Chicoine 61, and Kevin Beatty 56. Both were pulled from the river. Chicoine was pronounced dead at the Pella Regional Hospital.

Google Maps

It's not been release as to what prompted the two to go kayaking in the winter conditions of an Iowa January.

KCCI is saying that the Marion County Sheriff stated: “If it wasn’t for the effort of multiple individuals and agencies, both individuals could have lost their lives. Ames construction workers, area fishermen, firefighters from Knoxville Rural and Knoxville city fire departments, Pella Ambulance crews and deputies threw rescue lines to the individual who was still fighting to hold onto the capsized kayaks.”