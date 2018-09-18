Investigators Search for Reason Why Correction Center Caught Fire

A fire broke that out over the weekend in the Minnehaha County Correction Center has investigators searching for the reasons why it started.

KSFY TV is reporting the blaze that sparked up inside the Correction Center on Sunday, (September 16) forcing its evacuation is currently under investigation.

Warden Jeff Gromer told KSFY , that authorities had to relocate about 80 inmates to the downtown jail as a result of the fire. Gromer said he doesn't believe the blaze was caused by any inmates trying to escape.

Due to the fire, some work release inmates normally being housed inside the Correction Center have been moved to electronic monitoring. While additional bunks have been placed at the county jail which is now home to around 450 inmates.

According to KSFY , the city planned to phase out the Correction Center in 2020 upon completion of the jail expansion construction project.

Source: KSFY TV