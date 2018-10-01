Introducing Sioux Falls New Finance Director

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has added to his administration with the appointment of Shawn Pritchett as Director of Finance for the City of Sioux Falls.

Pritchett is a Pipestone, MN, native. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Minnesota Morris and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Minnesota. Since 2014, he has been the chief operating officer for Costello Companies in Sioux Falls. In that role, he oversees the financial, operational, marketing, and asset management of Costello Companies.

Pritchett previously spent six years as economic development director for the South Eastern Council of Governments, Dakota Business Finance, and South Eastern Development Foundation.

He also served as executive director for the South Dakota Rural Development Council and the finance and technology officer for the Minnesota Supreme Court Office of Professional Boards.

Pritchett and his wife, Erin, live in Sioux Falls with their three young children.

With the appointment of Pritchett, all appointive and Director roles in the TenHaken administration have been filled.

The City’s Finance Department oversees accounting, budgeting, financial management, procurement, and treasury services. It also provides business support services to the other City departments, prepares financial reports and forecasts, and oversees the City’s entertainment venues.

Pritchett’s appointment requires the consent of the City Council which will meet on October 9.