Intoxicated Sioux Falls Woman Fires Shot Through Apartment Wall

Police say an intoxicated Sioux Falls woman accidentally fired a shotgun through an apartment wall.

The accidental shooting took place in an apartment in the 4200 block of West Valhalla on Monday (February 18) just after 5:00 pm. The wall adjoining another tenant took the blast and the neighbor called the police for help.

Officer Sam Clemens says the woman was intoxicated and offered several scenarios as to why she had the shotgun, including that she was moving the gun.

Nicole Joy Severtson, 27, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The children in the home, ages 5 and 7 were placed in the custody of their father, who also resides in the apartment, but was not home at the time of the incident.

Clemens says that Severtson's PBT alcohol level was .11.