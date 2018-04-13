UPDATE: 2:30 PM April 13

State officials will close Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell at 2:30 PM Friday.

The interstate is currently closed from Rapid City to Murdo, both the east and westbound lanes.

Original:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions have shut down a long stretch of interstate in South Dakota and have caused Gov. Dennis Daugaard to close state government offices in nearly half of the counties.

The Department of Transportation says heavy snow and strong winds have made travel on Interstate 90 treacherous Friday. The interstate was closed from Rapid City to Murdo, a stretch of about 135 miles (217 kilometers).

Also, dozens of school districts canceled classes Friday because of a blizzard warning that covers much of the state, where snow accumulation is expected to be 12 to 16 inches.

Transportation officials say more interstate closures and no travel advisories are expected as the storm system moves through the state.

