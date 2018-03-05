No Travel Advised on Area Interstates

Driving conditions have deteriorated across the state with this latest winter weather system and travel has come to a halt along Interstates 29, 229 and 90.

According to KSFY TV state authorities have closed down a portion of Interstate 90 in central South Dakota due to a blizzard causing poor driving conditions.

A No travel advisory now includes areas around Sioux Falls, including Interstates 29, 229 and 90.

Drivers are also asked to not drive on highways from the Iowa border north to Dell Rapids.

I-90 remains officially closed from Murdo to Mitchell, but travel is not advised between Mitchell and Minnesota.

Officials say strong winds with 50 mph gusts are causing white-out conditions with zero to near zero visibility, icy roads and drifting snow making safe travel almost impossible along this stretch of I-90 and on many other highways in the state. That segment of Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve and crews are able to clear the roadway.

KSFY TV is reporting that officials are also cautioning drivers that strong winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are making travel extremely difficult, especially for semi-trucks and other high-profile vehicles and asking motorists and semi-truck drivers to change travel plans until conditions improve.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous for the plows to be on the roadway. Operations will resume once it is safe to do so.

