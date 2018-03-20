UPDATE: Northbound I-29 has been re-opened to traffic following this morning's incident.

UPDATE: The Sioux Falls Police Department has confirmed that the incident near the I-29 and 49th Street bridge overpass was a suicide. According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens the investigation is ongoing, but "there is nothing that suggests anything other than a suicide."

Suicide Prevention & Crisis Support: The Helpline Center is South Dakota’s leader in suicide prevention and response. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please call 1-800-273-8255 anytime, day or night, and we will provide you with the caring support you need. All South Dakotans have access to the crisis line all day, every day. The service is free and confidential.

Northbound Interstate 29 has been shutdown near the I-29 and the 49th St bridge overpass due to a possible suicide.

A witness who spoke with KSOO reported seeing a body on the road covered by yellow plastic.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens stated that police believe the incident as a possible suicide, but did not have any additional information at this time.

Suicide Prevention & Crisis Support: The Helpline Center is South Dakota’s leader in suicide prevention and response. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please call 1-800-273-8255 anytime, day or night, and we will provide you with the caring support you need. All South Dakotans have access to the crisis line all day, every day. The service is free and confidential.

See Also: