Interfaith Group Works for More Compassionate Sioux Falls

In an effort to create more compassionate neighborhoods and prevent hate crimes in Sioux Falls and beyond, members of Sioux Falls’ interfaith community will lead a public discussion this week.

The event will be led by Mohammad Qamar, M.D., director of interfaith dialogue and public outreach at the Muslims Community Center of South Dakota; and the Reverend Christina O’Hara, from Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls.

The evening will be hosted by the Siouxland Librarie s Caille Branch on Tuesday (August 22) from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

