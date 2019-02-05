Have you ever been to a child's birthday party or another event where they have had one of those inflatable, bouncy houses? The laughter and joy that explodes from its confines are contagious. Now multiply that by approximately 3.1 miles ( a typical 5K course) add a few hundred participants and you have the Insane Inflatable 5K!

It's coming to Sioux Falls on Saturday, September 14, 2019 to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30 AM( start time of the first event is 8:30 AM) . Right now General Admission tickets are only $39 and All Access passes are $79, but those prices go up on July 5, so get registered now!

It's not about the running. But if you are a runner, you'll still love the challenge. Odds are good, however, that you'll find yourself doubled over laughing at least once during this boisterously entertaining event.

There is also a Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run for kids ages 5 to 11 ( tickets are $20 until the night before the event, then they'll be $24 ). The course is 1 mile, not timed and all about running, jumping and sliding through the bounciest, most awesome kids obstacle course ever!

Townsquare Media

When you're done, you can gather with family and friends in the Rally Zone . There will be music, as well as food, beverages, and cool Insane Inflatable 5K merchandise for purchase. Race sponsors will have tents for you to check out, with all kinds of stuff and there will be a "Krazy Town" with face painting and other activities, with even more inflatables to enjoy!

If you're wondering about what you can and can't bring, what time to arrive, where to park, what you get with registration and everything or anything else, complete event day instructions are at Insane Inflatable 5K .

Make some memories and join the "Krazy" fun at the Insane Inflatable 5K !

Insane Inflatables 5K