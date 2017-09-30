Inmate Who Escaped from Sioux Falls Jail Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A sheriff in South Dakota says deputies arrested an inmate who escaped two weeks ago from Sioux Falls' Minnehaha County Corrections Center.

Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier says deputies arrested Kai Conrad Hansen Saturday morning in Marion. KELO-TV reports that a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies helped apprehend Hansen.

Authorities say they suspect Hansen stole a truck in Brookings and broke into video lottery machines in Volga during the two weeks he was on the run.

