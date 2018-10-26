Incredible Kalon Project Stories on Display at Tre Ministries

I believe storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have on this planet for learning from each other and healing each other.

Kalon Project founders Jillian Gunlicks and Chelsea Tracey have put together 22 incredible stories from people for all of us to experience.

Kalon means: beauty that is more than skin deep.

22 people from the area have shared their beautiful stories with us as The Kalon Project brings the power of personal storytelling to Sioux Falls.

The stories of hope, inspiration, and love will be available to enjoy at tre Ministries .

From the Kalon Project Facebook page:

The Kalon Project is sharing the walls of tre Ministries. Starting this Sunday, October 21st you will be able to experience 22 amazing stories of individuals wh o found hope in some of the most unimaginable circumstances.

For more on the Kalon Project check out their Facebook page. tre Ministries aims to provide a place for youth and young adults in Sioux Falls. From the tre Ministries Facebook page: tre Ministries is committed to creating a purposeful space intended to unlock the potential of our youth and young adults spiritually, physically, socially and academically. tre Ministries is located at 33rd and Minnesota in the old Tre resta urant. For more on tre Ministries and upcoming events check out the tre Ministries website or their Facebook page.