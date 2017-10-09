Farm Boy, Butter Cup, Andre The Giant, Inigo Montoya and The Princess Bride are forever ingrained in my mind, and pop culture history.

Great characters, fun dialogue, sweet sword fights, and Columbo reading a story to Fred Savage is a formula for greatness.

This movie will always be on my top five favorites of all time, and I couldn't even begin to guess how many times I've see it.

I watched it countless times growing up, and one of the best parts of good parenting is sharing awesome movies with your kids.

Between my childhood and my daughters, the actual number of times I've seen The Princess Bride would be inconceivable. I think that's the right way to use the word inconceivable.

For Sioux Falls special showtimes of The Princess Bride

Dawley Farms: Sunday October 15th, 2:00 and 7:00 pm