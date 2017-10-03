In the Face of Evil Double Down on Love
Bobby Bones Show had Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Marren Morris, and Dan and Shay on this morning to perform in studio.
Maren Morris also performed her song Dear Hate, a song she wrote 3 years ago, but struggled with the right time to release it would be.
On her twitter Maren said she realized there would never be a right time, and all the proceeds from the song will be donated to Music City Cares.
Bobby Bones has also released a line of clothing with all proceeds going to Las Vegas mass shooting victims, to order a shirt click here.
